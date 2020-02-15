II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. II-VI has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,346,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in II-VI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.