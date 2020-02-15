Insider Buying: Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Buys 31,100 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $54,425.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

EMMA stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

