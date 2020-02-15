Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCXI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

