Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $259,400.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Thomas St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.89 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

