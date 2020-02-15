Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 833,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 1,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 402,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $43.09 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.