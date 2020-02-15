James M. Furey II Sells 1,320 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $340,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.64. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

