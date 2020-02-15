James M. Lapeyre, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Stock

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.96.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,203.27%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 168,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

