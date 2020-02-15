James Overturf Sells 833 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.

On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

EXR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

