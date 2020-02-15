Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $87,100.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $82,600.00.

YEXT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.