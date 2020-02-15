JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Outperform by CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.