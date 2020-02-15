Joseph P. Zavaglia Sells 2,600 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. FS Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSBW. BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

