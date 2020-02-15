JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) to Underweight

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Casio Computer stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Casio Computer Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.