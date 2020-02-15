Julie K. Sperber Sells 5,535 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTG opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.