Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03.

Shares of ZM opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.