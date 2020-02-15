Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Acquires $102,365.00 in Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00.

KN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.