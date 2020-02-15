Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.