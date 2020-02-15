Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.