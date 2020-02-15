LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. First Analysis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.47.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveRamp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.