Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

