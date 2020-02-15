LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.