Macerich’s (MAC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,417 shares of company stock worth $696,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,752,000.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.