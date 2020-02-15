Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

