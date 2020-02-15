Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

