MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.06

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 372.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MGE Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

