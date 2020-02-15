Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $109.36 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

