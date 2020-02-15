Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

