Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

