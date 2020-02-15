Mitchell Nishimoto Sells 3,410 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.62 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after buying an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

