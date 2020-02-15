Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.64, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Mimecast by 37.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

