Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

