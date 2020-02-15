Morgan Stanley Increases Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $49.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

CHGG opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,909,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,197 shares of company stock worth $31,730,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3,216.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 545.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

