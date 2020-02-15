Morgan Stanley Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $105.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 72.60% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

