Needham & Company LLC Lowers Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target to $51.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

TLND opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

