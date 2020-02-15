Needham & Company LLC Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $240.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.10.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $246.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $35,641,084. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

