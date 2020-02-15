Nicole Lambert Sells 4,354 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period.

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

