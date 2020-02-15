NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $31.00. NMI shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 43,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,788,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock worth $7,381,063 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NMI by 128.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 125.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

