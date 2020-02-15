Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $220.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

