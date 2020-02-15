Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

NYSE PAYC opened at $314.43 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.