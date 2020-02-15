Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.