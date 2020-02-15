Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $224,165.84 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phreesia stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Phreesia by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

