Piper Sandler Downgrades Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62,152 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

