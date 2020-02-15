Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 1.1%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, 16,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 366,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pixelworks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.