Points International (TSE:PTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.65

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.65 and last traded at C$24.65, with a volume of 2773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.19. The stock has a market cap of $297.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Barnard purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,100.55. Also, Director David L. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,358.80.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

