Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POST. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Post has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.