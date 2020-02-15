PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider Buys $238,650.00 in Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $31.55 on Friday. PPD has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

