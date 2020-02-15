PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

