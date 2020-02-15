Raymond James Upgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

