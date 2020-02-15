Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.33. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,946 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

