RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNG. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.10.

NYSE:RNG opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $246.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,029,133.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,906 shares in the company, valued at $41,281,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $35,641,084. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

