Robert M. Averick Acquires 21,500 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.32. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

